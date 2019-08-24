European Para-dressage Championships: Great Britain claim silver in Rotterdam

The GB team was made up of three debutants, along with triple Paralympic champion Sophie Wells (second left)

Great Britain's team won silver in the Para-dressage at the European Championships in Rotterdam.

The quartet of Sophie Wells, Georgia Wilson, Nicky Greenhill and Mari Durward-Akhurst finished second behind the Netherlands.

Wilson, Greenhill and Durward-Akhurst are all making their championship debuts this weekend.

Triple Paralympic champion Wells, 29, had claimed silver in the Para-dressage Grade V freestyle event on Thursday.

"I'd have liked a better score for the team," Wells said after her second-place finish on Saturday.

"You get one chance to pull it out of the bag but I'm pleased with it all. I was aiming for a PB but judges in different positions have different opinions.

"Historically we've been so strong but the other nations have put money and time into developing the sport. But have no fear, we'll be hunting them down in Tokyo."