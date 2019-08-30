World Para Athletics: Libby Clegg clocks season best after giving birth

Clegg won 100 and 200m gold at Rio 2016

Rio 2016 gold medallist Libby Clegg ran a season's-best time the World Para Athletics Grand Prix - in her first international race since giving birth.

Britain's Clegg recorded a time of 28.89 seconds for second place in her T11 200m race at the Paris stage of the competition, taking over seven tenths off her previous season's best.

Clegg is back competing just four months after giving birth to Edward.

Thailand's Suneeporn Tanomwong claimed the win in a time of 28.22.

Britain's Fabienne Andre won the the 800m in 2:22.10, with compatriots Olivia Gallagher fourth and Natasha Settelen in fifth place.