GB men to play France in quarter-finals of wheelchair basketball's European Championships

GB are the current world champions and won bronze at the Rio Paralympics

Great Britain's men will play France in the quarter-finals of wheelchair basketball's European Championships in Poland on Friday.

As well as a semi-final spot, a victory will see them secure a place at next year's Paralympics in Tokyo.

GB finished the group stages with five wins out of five, ending with a 75-58 success over Germany.

Captain Phil Pratt led the way with 27 points, while Harry Brown and newcomer Ben Fox scored 11 apiece in Wałbrzych.

Earlier in Pool A, the GB men beat Italy (76-54), Austria (95-39), Switzerland (90-35) and hosts Poland (83-61).

Paralympic silver medallists Spain finished top of Pool B with an unbeaten record, ahead of Turkey, who beat GB in the final two years ago.