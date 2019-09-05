Claire Taggart: NI athlete wins boccia medals in Seville

Northern Ireland's Claire Taggart was won individual silver and bronze in the team event in Seville

Claire Taggart has won silver and bronze medals at the boccia European Regional Championships in Seville.

Taggart picked up a silver medal in the Individual Games and a Bronze medal in the Team Games in Spain.

She has now won six medals in 2019 after winning the UK Champion's International in June.

At the Rio games, Larne's Taggart became the first ever boccia athlete from Northern Ireland to compete in the Paralympics in 2016.

"It has been a great year for me to date," said Taggart, "Securing Silver in the Individual Games and Bronze in the Team Games in Sevilla has given me a real boost for this incredibly important year ahead.

"I am thoroughly enjoying this year but still have some tough competitions ahead and I'm completely focused on securing a place in Tokyo 2020."

Taggart won Gold in the Team Games and Silver in the Individuals at the European Regional Open in Zagreb and became the first person from Northern Ireland to medal at a European Open.

She then went on to double medal again at the Czech International Open, securing a Silver in the Team Games and Bronze in the Individuals.

Taggart will compete in a number of qualifying matches including the European Regional Open later this month and the World Open as she aims to qualify for the Tokyo games.