European Wheelchair Basketball Championships: Great Britain reach final

Great Britain's men beat reigning champions Turkey 94-81 to reach the final of the European Wheelchair Basketball Championships in Poland.

Despite trailing by two points at the end of the second quarter, GB roared back to seal a comprehensive victory.

Terry Bywater top scored for GB with 34 points, while Gregg Warburton added 16.

They will face either Spain or Germany in the final, having secured qualification for Tokyo 2020 by reaching the semi-finals.