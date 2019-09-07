US Open 2019: Alfie Hewett and Andy Lapthorne into respective US Open finals

Hewett is a two-time Paralympic silver medallist

Defending champion Alfie Hewett is into the US Open wheelchair singles final after beating Frenchman Nicolas Peifer in straight sets in New York.

Hewett, 21, beat Peifer 6-3 6-4 to advance to the final where he will face Stephane Houdet, also of France.

He had earlier completed his quarter-final against Japan's Shingo Kunieda - which was suspended on Friday due to rain - winning 6-3 7-6 (7-2).

In the quad singles, Britain's Andy Lapthorne is into the final.

Lapthorne - who won the US Open in 2014 - will play Australia's Dylan Alcott for the title at Flushing Meadows on Sunday after beating American Bryan Barten 6-1 6-3 in his final round-robin match

Alcott, who beat Lapthorne to win the Wimbledon title in July, prevailed 0-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 in their round-robin meeting earlier in the tournament.

They will also team up in the quad doubles final, having won together at Wimbledon.

Hewett will also play twice on Sunday, partnering Gordon Reid in the men's wheelchair doubles final against Kunieda and Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez as they attempt to retain their title.