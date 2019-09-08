US Open 2019: Alfie Hewett and Andy Lapthorne win respective US Open titles

Paralympic silver medallist Hewitt won the US Open singles title in 2018

Alfie Hewett retained his US Open wheelchair singles title as fellow Briton Andy Lapthorne won the quad singles title.

Hewett, 21, beat Frenchman Stephane Houdet 7-6 (11-9) 7-6 (7-5).

Earlier, Lapthorne, 28, beat Australian Dylan Alcott 6-1 6-0 to win in New York for the first time since 2014.

In winning, he ended Alcott's unbeaten record for the season - having lost to him in the Wimbledon final - and his quest for the calendar Grand Slam.

"It's massive to beat Dylan. To do it 6-1 6-0 is crazy. I'm massively pleased," Lapthorne told Amazon Prime.

"He's one of the best players in our division, he's world number one for a reason,

"The whole week I've been trying to put my game on the court and hope it matches up, and today it did so I'm really pleased."

Later on Sunday, Lapthorne and Alcott will team up in the quads doubles final against Americans David Wagner and Bryan Barten.

Hewett will also play again in the wheelchair doubles alongside Gordon Reid. They take on Japan's Shingo Kunieda and Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez as they attempt to win the title for the third successive year.

"Winning means lot to me," Hewett told BBC Radio 5 Live. "It's not been the year I would have hoped for, my ranking has dropped and my performances haven't been as high as they were.

"To go into this one having not had any warm-up tournaments and not dropping a set all week, it's something that I didn't think would actually happen.

"There's something about coming here every year, I just manage to find some of my best tennis."