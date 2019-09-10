World Para-swimming Championships: Alice Tai, Tully Kearney and Bethany Firth win gold

Alice Tai won gold and silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia

Great Britain won three gold medals on day two of the World Para-swimming Championships in London.

Alice Tai and Tully Kearney made it two golds each this week with wins in their 100m backstroke and 200m freestyle races respectively.

The other gold went to Northern Ireland's Bethany Firth who won the S14 100m backstroke for athletes with learning disabilities.

GB also won two silver medals and four bronze medals.

It means the team have 20 medals with five days of competition still to go.