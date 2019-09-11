World Para-swimming Championships: Maisie Summers-Newton and Louise Fiddes win gold

Maisie Summers-Newton beat her SM6 200m medley world record by 0.75 seconds

Teenagers Maisie Summers-Newton and Louise Fiddes won their first world titles as Great Britain's success continued at the Para-Swimming World Championships in London.

Summers-Newton, 17, beat her own world record to take the SM6 200m medley, with defending Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds back in fourth.

Fiddes, 18, won the S14 100m breaststroke.

There was also a third gold of the week for Alice Tai in the S8 100m butterfly.

Summers-Newton, based in Northampton, announced her arrival on the scene at last year's European Championships in Dublin, winning two individual golds and setting two world records.

And she has continued to flourish this year with her time of two minutes 57.24 seconds an improvement of 0.75 seconds on her world record set in April and over three seconds clear of runner-up Yelyzaveta Mereshko of Ukraine.

"It means everything to do it in this venue and in front of my family and the home crowd," she told BBC Sport.

"My family have supported me in everything - taking me to training and competitions and without them I couldn't do what I do now."

Fiddes put in a mature performance after Spain's Michelle Alonso Morales steamed into a comfortable lead at the turn.

But as the 25-year-old Spaniard tired, the Briton dug deep to overtake her and claim gold.

"I took out the first 50m a bit too slow," she said afterwards.

"I was maybe holding a bit too much back, but at least I had it on the way home."

Tai, who won the S8 100m freestyle title on Monday and 100m backstroke on Tuesday was pushed all the way by 13-time Paralympic champion Jessica Long.

But the Briton, who is set to compete in eight events over the course of the week, held on to win by 0.02 seconds.

Scott Quin was beaten into second in the men's SB14 100m breaststroke by Japanese teenager Naohide Yamaguchi, the first gold of the week for next year's Paralympic hosts, while there was also silver for Toni Shaw in the S9 100m butterfly silver behind New Zealand's nine-time Paralympic champion Sophie Pascoe.