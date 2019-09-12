Para-swimming World Championships: Becky Redfern wins GB's 10th gold

Becky Redfern won silver in the SB13 100m breaststroke in Rio when she was 16

Becky Redfern finally got her Para-swimming World Championships campaign under way with Great Britain's 10th gold of the week.

The 19-year-old, who is visually impaired, had to wait until day four in London for her first race.

But she made up for lost time with victory in the SB13 100m breaststroke, beating Colleen Young of the USA.

"It has been great cheering everyone on, but it is nice to have my own bit of glory," she told BBC Sport.

"And to do it with a gold - there is no better way," she said of beating Young by 1.41 seconds.

"It is an amazing feeling to be up there with the likes of Maisie [Summers-Newton] and Alice [Tai]."

Redfern, from Worcestershire, won silver in the event in Rio as a 16-year-old but GB missed the rearranged Worlds in 2017 in Mexico and insufficient numbers meant it was not a medal event at last year's Europeans in Dublin.

Young, 21, won bronze in Rio and was just 0.32secs behind Redfern at the turn.

But the Briton finished strongly in a new championship record of 1:14.73.

"I always imagine my competitors are just in front of me and I want to beat them," she said.

"I wanted to keep up the rate and the stroke all the way and it was just a great race.

"I hope I can upgrade my silver to a gold in Tokyo, but I'm not thinking about medals because anything can happen, anyone can turn up.

"I just want to keep working for the next year and hopefully I will get a PB next year."