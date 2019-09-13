Alice Tai: Schedule taking its toll after fifth World Para-swimming Championships gold

Alice Tai has won gold medals in S8 100m freestyle, backstroke, butterfly. the 400m freestyle and S8 50m freestyle at the World Para-swimming Championships

After winning her fifth gold at the World Para-swimming Championships British star Alice Tai said her packed schedule has taken its toll.

The 20-year-old maintained her perfect record after winning another gold in the S8 50m freestyle.

She could also go on to win her sixth gold medal in the competition when the medley relay takes place later on Friday.

"Behind the smile, I am dying - I am so tired," she told BBC Sport.

She revealed she was feeling the effects of her dramatic victory over American rival Jessica Long in their 400m freestyle race on Thursday night.

However, she still managed to blitz the field in her shortest race, winning by 0.90 seconds, although her time of 29.55secs was well off her world record of 28.97 set earlier this year.

"I got drug tested after the 400m and didn't get back to the hotel until midnight," she said.

"I am just really tired and hopefully I can get a better sleep tonight and bring it back strong tomorrow [Saturday] for the individual medley.

"But this gold is special. I'm a bit disappointed with the time but given the fact I have raced twice a day for four days, I'm OK with it.

"I have a lot to give next year and I am excited about that."

There was a second silver of the week for 16-year-old Toni Shaw in the S8 400m freestyle.

The talented Scot always knew beating the favourite Lakeisha Patterson from Australia would be a big ask but she got the better of Rio gold and silver medallists Nuria Marquez Soto of Spain and Australia's Ellie Cole.

"To get on the podium with such a strong field is really good," she said. "My coach said try to stick to Lakeisha as long as you can so that what I was trying to do but she is such an amazing swimmer."