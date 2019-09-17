Wheelchair Fencing World Championships: Piers Gilliver and Dimitri Coutya win gold and silver

Piers Gilliver won silver in the men's individual Epee A division at the Rio Paralympics

Britain's Piers Gilliver and Dimitri Coutya have won gold and silver on the opening day of the Wheelchair Fencing World Championships in South Korea.

Gilliver claimed victory in the men's individual Epee A division.

He beat Russia's Artur Yusupov 15-9 for his first World Championship title.

Coutya suffered a narrow 15-12 defeat to China's Yanke Feng in the men's Foil B final but returns to action on Thursday in the Epee, where he is ranked number one in the world.

Gilliver is also in action on Thursday in the Sabre.

"It was the best present I could have hoped for," said Gilliver, who secured gold on his 25th birthday.

Coutya won bronze at the European Championships in Italy in 2018

"It was a really tough final. Yusupov is a great fencer so every point I had to really work so hard for and push to the max.

"I'm so pleased to win, it really means the world to me.

"At a few key points he understood what I was doing and I had to change tactics to keep one step ahead, but eventually got there."

The World Championships are a key event for Tokyo Paralympic qualification.