Rob Davies books Tokyo spot by winning European Para Table Tennis Championships

Rob Davies won gold at Rio 2016 by beating Korean Young Dae Joo in the final

Paralympic table tennis champion Rob Davies has secured his place at the 2020 Games in Tokyo after winning the European Para Championships.

The Great Britain star beat Hungary's Endre Major 3-1 in the men's class 1 final in Helsingborg, Sweden.

It is the 35-year-old Welshman's fourth consecutive European title.

Davies dominated the first two games, winning 11-3 and 11-5, but Major hit back 11-8 in the third before Davies sealed it 15-13 in a titanic fourth.

"I knew in the back of my mind that winning would guarantee qualification for Tokyo but I just blanked that out today," Davies said.

"For me it is about getting out there and enjoying it at the moment because I've had a few up and down years since Rio and to pull it out at another major means the most really.

"I was nervous I'm not going to lie. I'm quite experienced but I still get nervous now and again.

"I just got a bit edgy and stopped playing the way I was, although he probably stopped me a little bit as well. It was a good match; I was expecting it to be a fight and the first two ends went a bit too smoothly almost.

"I knew I might have to dig deep and that is what I had to do in the end and I'm glad I came through it."

There was also a bronze for Great Britain's David Wetherill in the men's class 6.