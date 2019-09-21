Para-cycling International: Sarah Storey wins C5 road race in Yorkshire

From the section

Storey won gold in the time trial and road race at the UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in the Netherlands last week

Britain's Sarah Storey won the women's C5 road race at the Yorkshire Para-cycling International.

The C5 world champion triumphed in the 35.4-mile (57km) Tokyo 2020 qualifying race from Tadcaster to Harrogate.

The event runs alongside the UCI Road World Championships, which are being hosted in Britain for the first time in 37 years.

Compatriot William Bjergfelt won the men's C5 race, while Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby won the B-class tandem.

The Road World Championships will be shown on the BBC from 22-29 September.