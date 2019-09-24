Brendan Lawlor: Dundalk golfer signs with Niall Horan's Modest Golf after turning pro

Lawlor has won tournaments in Germany, Belgium and Scotland this year

Leading disability golfer Brendan Lawlor has joined Niall Horan's management company Modest after turning professional.

Dundalk native Lawlor enjoyed a stellar amateur career which included winning tournaments in Germany, Belgium and Scotland this year.

The 22-year-old also competed at the World Invitational at Galgorm Spa & Resort in August.

"I believe this is the right time to turn professional," said Lawlor.

"I am delighted to have signed with Modest Golf and am very excited for what lies ahead."

Lawlor, who was born with a bone growth disorder which leads to shorter limbs, becomes the latest player to join Modest's growing stable, joining European Ryder Cup player Tyrrell Hatton and leading Irish duo Leona and Lisa Maguire.

"We are thrilled and very proud to welcome Brendan to Modest! Golf," said Horan.

"Brendan is an incredible athlete and one of the best disability golfers in the world. He is an inspirational character and has a genuine winner's mentality.

"We can't wait to work with Brendan and support him in his professional golf journey."

Lawlor has turned professional at the right time given the European Tour's drive for greater inclusivity.

It has joined forces with the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) to provide opportunity at events such as the Scottish Open and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

There are also plans to have a full European Disability Tour by 2021.