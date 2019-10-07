Sammi Kinghorn 'knows the process' for Paralympic Games ahead of Tokyo 2020

Sammi Kinghorn aims to be in "peak" condition for the Tokyo Games next year

2019 World Para Athletics Championships Venue: Dubai Club for People with Determination, Dubai Dates: 7-15 November

Sammi Kinghorn believes she can have "more confidence" for next year's Paralympic Games as she "will know the process better".

The wheelchair racer, 23, is targeting the podium in Tokyo after missing out on a medal in Rio three years ago.

The Scot will compete in the 100m, 400m and 800m.

"It's only a year away now and that's terrifying, but I feel I will be so much more ready now." Kinghorn told BBC Scotland.

"Rio was my first Paralympics and it was very scary on the start line, being at the highest level event in your career.

"But this time, I've got experience behind me, I've won medals at major Games. I'll go in with more confidence, and I will know the process better."

Kinghorn finished fifth in the 100m in Rio, and sixth in the 800m. The following year, she won a Wold Championships double over 100m and 200m.

Now she has been confirmed in the British squad for November's World Championships in Dubai.

"For the 100m, I'd love to get on the podium," she said. "I don't even mind where on the podium, but if I get on it, I will be ecstatic. That would be just incredible.

"My ultimate aim is to be a Paralympic gold medallist. I don't know if that will happen in Tokyo, but one day that's my hope and my dream.

"I'm really excited about the Worlds - to get back into it and sprinting. I'm not quite in peak form yet, but everything is working towards Tokyo."