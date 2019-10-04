Gareth John MBE: Tributes paid to Disability Sport Wales president

Media playback is not supported on this device The first bearer on Welsh soil was Gareth John MBE, chairman of Disability Sport Wales

Disability Sport Wales president Gareth John MBE has died aged 76.

John was instrumental in helping create the organisation in 1985 and worked tirelessly to promote and improve disability sport in Wales and beyond.

He served as both vice-chairman and chairman before becoming the first president in 2017.

"He made a difference because he cared so passionately about people," Disability Sport Wales CEO Fiona Reid said.

"Throughout his time with DSW Gareth was an absolute force of nature. He had boundless energy and influence, all wrapped up in a wicked sense of humour and fun. All of us will miss him."

John also served as a trustee for the Football Association of Wales Trust and the Welsh Sports Association, as well as being the chair of Commonwealth Games Wales from 2005 to 2012.

In 2009 he was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

In 2012 John brought the Paralympic and Olympic flame across the border from England as the first Welsh torch bearer.

The chief executive of Sport Wales, Sarah Powell, also paid tribute, saying: "Welsh sport is in mourning because of the loss of one of our greatest servants.

"A man who gave so freely to many sports, including Disability Sport Wales, Football Association of Wales Trust and Commonwealth Games Wales, he had a passion for giving people opportunities regardless of their circumstances.

"He was a very humble man and a true gentleman but behind the scenes he was an absolute stalwart."