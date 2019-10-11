England learning disability cricketers beat Australia 3-0 in one-day series

Young shared 92 with Rob Hewitt (38*) for the fifth wicket

England's learning disability cricketers completed a 3-0 one-day series whitewash against Australia at Dauth Park in Brisbane.

Tayler Young top scored with 58 from 74 balls and Jack Perry was stumped for a run-a-ball 48 as England set the hosts 241 to win from their 40 overs.

Australia's openers Boyd Duffield and Gavan Hicks compiled 113 from 22 overs.

But Young took two wickets as Australia closed on 198-4. A five-match T20 series begins in Brisbane on Sunday.

The series is part of the Inas Global Games - a multi-sport event for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Young said of his maiden half century: "I'm really pleased with my performance with the bat. I don't normally get opportunities like that but the coaches showed their belief in me and I took the opportunity with both hands. It was a bit of a slow start, but as we went on I found my way."