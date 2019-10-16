Kelly Gallagher: Paralympic skiing gold medallist wins Lottery's 'Legend' award

Gallagher has also won Para Alpine World Championship medals

Paralympic gold medallist Kelly Gallagher has been named as a 'sporting legend' at the 25th anniversary of the National Lottery Awards.

The visually impaired skier from Bangor beat athletes such as Sir Mo Farah and Sir Chris Hoy to the honour, which was decided by a public vote.

Gallagher and her guide Charlotte Evans were presented with the award at a ceremony in London on Tuesday.

Gallagher was among five Northern Ireland winners on the night.

The teams behind Ulster GAA's Wheelchair Hurling project and Kinship Care NI were honoured as the public's favourite sports and community and charity projects respectively.

Kinship Care's Megan Hart won the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards Young Hero prize.

Megan, who has a visual impairment, grew up in Kinship Care with her grandmother and, when her grandmother became ill with terminal cancer, she became her primary carer.

She now acts as a youth champion and role model for other young people within Kinship Care NI.

Meanwhile, taxi driver Sean Dillon was crowned the Northern Ireland Local Legend having been honoured for his work as a first responder.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One on Wednesday 19 November - the 25th anniversary of the very first National Lottery draw.