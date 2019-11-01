World Para-athletics Championships 2019: Stef Reid withdraws with ankle injury

Reid won World Championship gold in the T44 long jump at the London Stadium in 2017

Double Paralympic silver medallist Stef Reid has withdrawn from Great Britain's squad for the World Para-athletics Championships in Dubai.

Reid, who won the world title in the T44 long jump at the London Stadium in 2017, has had to pull out because of an ankle injury.

She was scheduled to compete in the T64 long jump.

"It's hard to do the work and not get the chance to perform," said the 35-year-old.

"Unfortunately, sport has some difficult moments. But it's not helpful to dwell on them too long so my focus will now shift to Tokyo [Paralympics in 2020]."

The British team will compete in Dubai from 7-15 November.