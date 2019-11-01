Amy Truesdale seals Paralympics spot with European Para-Taekwondo bronze

Truesdale is a two-time world champion

Britain's Amy Truesdale secured her place at the 2020 Paralympics by claiming European Para-Taekwondo bronze in Bari, Italy.

It means she will retain her world number one status at the end of 2019 and claim a place for Great Britain in her K44 +58kg division in Tokyo.

With no British rival, barring injury she will now be selected to compete in the sport's Paralympic debut next year.

Truesdale lost 16-8 to Uzbekistan's Guljonoy Naiimova in the last four.

The 29-year-old Truesdale defeated Australian Janine Watson 26-8 in the quarter-finals.

"It's not the colour I came for, but there's always a lesson to be learnt," she said.

Two-time world champion Truesdale, who was born without a lower left arm, won the Tokyo test event in September and has spoken previously about aiming to become the 'Paralympic Jade Jones'.

Matt Bush, the K44 +75kg world champion, missed out on his first chance of securing a place at the Paralympics after a 38-31 loss to Bilal Iakhiaev in the last 16.

He and K44 -73kg team-mate Joseph Lane, who also lost in the round of 16, will have a second opportunity to qualify via the 2020 European Para-Taekwondo Championships in April.

They must win their respective divisions to be guaranteed one of the remaining places.

In the non-Paralympic Poomsae competition, Britain finished third in the medal table with three honours.

Reigning world champion Samantha Carrington won European gold in the women's P33 event before claiming silver in the combined P34 competition.

Bradley Brockies retained his European crown by winning the P20 junior male category competition.