World Para-Athletics Championships: Lisa Adams win shots put gold

Adams says her biggest inspiration is her six-year-old son

New Zealand's Lisa Adams - the younger sister of double Olympic champion Valerie Adams - extended her own world record to win F37 shot put gold at the World Para-Athletics Championships.

Adams, who has cerebral palsy, threw 14.80m in Dubai to win her first global title, having only taken up the sport two years ago.

The 28-year-old is coached by her four-time world champion sister.

"It was a surprise," she told BBC World Service.

"I didn't come in with breaking a world record as a goal, so that's a bonus.

"I told my six-year-old son that I would try to get him a medal, so he'll be pretty pleased I get to bring him back a gold one."

Valerie Adams won Olympic gold at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Games, but her sister only got into the sport after a New Zealand coach spotted an article about her in a local paper.

Then, Adams played rugby union in an able-bodied team, and was a smoker and heavy drinker.

"She called me up and asked if I wanted to try [shot put], I said 'why not?' because I'm always up for trying new sports, and we went from there," Adams added.

"It was really hard, I didn't know what I was doing. I told them that if I was rubbish, they had to tell me and then I would go back to my old life.

"Now, it's starting a sporting career for me. Our next goal is the Tokyo Paralympics."

Adams' sister is with her in Dubai, yet despite her achievements, Adams says she is not her main source of inspiration.

"She's been there, done that, she's amazing in her own field and she's done the world champion thing, so she knows everything I am feeling," she said.

"It's amazing to be able to share that and talk about how we're feeling. I know she's really proud of me.

"But my biggest inspiration is my son. As a parent, you just want the best for your kids, so I just want my son to be able to follow his dreams.

"At my age now, I've created dreams and goals that I want to follow, and I want him to be able to do the same and be able to see that I am working hard and that it is paying off."