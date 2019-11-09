World Para-Athletics Championships: Britain's Olivia Breen wins bronze in T38 long jump

Olivia Breen will also compete in the T38 100m in Dubai

Britain's Olivia Breen won bronze in the T38 long jump at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai.

The 23-year-old from Wales, who won the title in London two years ago, recorded a best jump of 4.93m.

That put her 38cm behind newly crowned champion Luca Ekler of Hungary, who set a new Championship record, with Russian Margarita Goncharova taking silver.

"I'm really happy; I didn't get one no jump," Breen, who has cerebral palsy, told BBC Sport.

"It has been an incredibly long season so I'm over the moon and to say I am coming home with a medal. I couldn't ask for any more. I'm really happy for the other girls.

"Obviously, I had the London 2017 experience, but coming here, I was really nervous but I knew I was ready to go. I gave it my all. That's all I could ask for.

"I had lots of ups and downs last season, becoming Commonwealth champion and then not being able to perform at the Europeans.

"I was really wanting to get a medal to put myself in a good place for Tokyo."

Breen, who won Commonwealth long jump gold on Australia's Gold Coast in 2018, will also compete in the T38 100m on Tuesday.

"My running is going really good," she added. "I've taken two tenths of a second off my PB [personal best] this year, so I can't wait for it."

Elsewhere, Rich Chiassaro finished fifth in the T54 800m final, as American marathon world champion Daniel Romanchuk took gold in a new Championship record of one minute 32.81 seconds.

Silver went to Paralympic champion Marcel Hug with China's Zhang Yong completing the podium line-up.

"It was going all right until I hit the home straight, and then I came out quite wide, dropped a bit of pace and couldn't pick it back up," the 37-year-old told BBC Sport.

"It was a quick 800m. I've got no worries about coming fifth to those guys."

In the T34 400m final, British pair Isaac Towers and Ben Rowlings finished seventh and eighth respectively.

Great Britain have now won three medals in Dubai, with Paul Blake winning gold and Sammi Kinghorn taking bronze earlier in the competition.

Derek Rae won Britain's first World Championship medal of the year in April, winning T45/46 marathon silver in London.