World Para-Athletics Championships: Kadeena Cox says Worlds triggered eating disorder

Kadeena Cox says being at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai, where she won a silver medal on Monday, triggered a relapse of her eating disorder.

The 28-year-old Briton, who won T38 400m silver on Monday, first spoke of what she calls her "disordered eating" in April, but told BBC Sport in October she was now in a "much better place".

But Cox said she had struggling having "so many eyes" on her in Dubai

"It's been a challenge," she said.

"It's been tricky trying to deal with managing my eating, having so many people around me and so many eyes on me, it's pushed me to do more extreme things which is frustrating for me.

"A few bad habits have snuck back in that I thought I had got rid of. I'm annoyed with myself, it's hard not to think, 'if I had done this or not done this, would I have won?'"

Cox, who has multiple sclerosis, is a Paralympic gold medallist in both athletics and track cycling. She will compete again on Wednesday in the T38 200m.

Paula Dunn, British Athletics Para Athletics head coach, said: "Kadeena Cox has made another brave public statement about her ongoing struggles with her mental health and eating disorder.

"We are proud of her achievements tonight and she has received support from our medical team this evening. Kadeena will continue her great work in overcoming this illness with the support of our medical team and a leading specialist doctor.

"Performance is always secondary to ensuring our athletes are healthy in heart and mind. We will always support Kadeena and our medical teams to make decisions that prioritise her health in the first instance.

"Team support staff hold the welfare of athletes as the highest priority and will do everything possible to continue supporting her mentally and physically during and beyond this week."

If you or someone you know has been affected by a mental health issue, help and support is available at bbc.co.uk/actionline