Jason Smyth: Irish sprinter aims to secure eighth World Para-Athletics title

Jason Smyth may target his own world record of 10.46 in Wednesday's T13 100m in Dubai

Jason Smyth will be favourite to continue his unbeaten Paralympic career when he defends the T13 100m title at the World Para-Athletics Championship in Dubai on Wednesday.

Smyth, 32, has remained unbeaten in a 14-year Paralympic career and has won seven world titles in that time.

The visually-impaired Irishman again looks the class of Wednesday's entry.

His season's best of 10.51 is 0.43 quicker than second fastest 2019 man Australia's Chad Perris.

But the five-time Paralympic gold medallist's dominance over the field is put in even sharper focus by his personal best of 10.22 set back in 2011 which very nearly proved good enough to earn him an Olympic Games spot at London 2012.

At that stage of his career, the county Londonderry was Ireland's fastest man having reached the semi-finals at the 2010 European Championships in Barcelona in addition to representing his country at the 2011 World Championships in Daegu.

Over recent years, with injury troubling him for long periods, he hasn't quite been able to reach those heights but he comfortably remains Paralympic sport's fastest man.

Smyth's season's best of 10.51 suggests that his own championship record of 10.61 set in Lyon in 2013 should be in reach for him on Wednesday.

With a couple of good weeks of warm-weather training in Dubai under his belt, he may even believe that he could get close to his world record of 10.46 set at the 2012 London Paralympics

First things first, his heat, which will take place at 05:45 GMT, should be a formality with the next fastest man in the field, Canadian Austin Ingram, who has a personal best of 11.09.

Perris, Namibia's Johannes Nambala and Algeria's Salah Khelaifia are likely to battle it out for the minor medals behind the Northern Irishman in the final which is at 15:15 GMT.

Nambala has the second fastest personal best of 10.68 set in the Paralympic final in Rio three years ago when he finished 0.14 seconds behind Smyth.

The Namibia's fastest time in 2019 is 11.04 but he is likely to go considerably faster than that on Wednesday.

Algerian Khelaifia has also ducked under 11 seconds this season having clocked a personal best of 10.97.