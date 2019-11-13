Jason Smyth: Unbeaten Irish sprinter dominates 100m in Dubai

Jason Smyth has remained unbeaten during his entire Paralympic career which started in 2005

Jason Smyth set a new Championship record as he stormed to gold in the T13 100m final at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai.

The Ireland runner won his 20th gold medal of a glittering career in a time of 10.54, which was just outside his season's best.

Australia's Chad Perris won silver and Namibia's Johannes Nambala took bronze.

Smyth's gold is Ireland's second medal in Dubai after Niamh McCarthy won bronze in Tuesday's F41 discus final.

County Londonderry athlete Smyth has remained unbeaten in a 14-year Paralympic career and has won eight world titles in that time.

The 32-year-old dominated the final with nearest challenger Perris running in 10.86 while Nambala clocked 10.98.

The victory takes Smyth's gold medal tally to 20, which includes five Paraylmpic golds, eight World Para-Athletics Championships and six European titles.

Ireland's Jordan Lee impressed on his World Championship debut but just missed out on a medal with a result of 1.91m in the T47 High Jump final.