World Para-Athletics Championships: Teruyo Tanaka wins world silver, aged 60

Tanaka hopes to compete in her home Paralympics in Tokyo next summer

Japan's Teruyo Tanaka won T52 100m silver at the World Para-Athletics Championships - at the age of 60.

Tanaka, who first took up the sport in 1988, set a new season's best time of 22.85 seconds to finish second behind American Kerry Morgan, 45, in Dubai.

She won 800m gold at the Atlanta 1996 Paralympics and won further medals at the Sydney 2000 and Beijing 2008 Games.

"This medal means a lot, but now I want to find the next target to deepen my career," she told BBC Sport.

Asked how she feels competing against athletes younger, she replied: "I never want to be beaten by them."

The T52 classification is for wheelchair track athletes affected in both lower and upper limbs.

The women's T52 100m has yet to be confirmed on the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic programme, but Tanaka said it would be a "big goal" in her career to compete in her home country.

Tanaka is not the oldest athlete competing in Dubai. That honour goes to her Japanese team-mate, Toshie Oi, who finished fifth in the F53 shot put at the age of 71.

The youngest is American Ezra Frech who, at the age of 14, finished seventh in the T63 high jump and eighth in the long jump. He will race in the T63 100m final on Friday.