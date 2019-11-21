London 2012 Para-Table Tennis medal winner Paul Davies retires

Paul Davies represented Great Britain at London 2012 and Rio 2016

Paul Davies, who won a bronze medal in the class 1 singles at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, has announced his retirement.

The 53-year-old Welsh para-table tennis player also won medals at World and European level, including team gold in the European Championships in 2013.

"The time is right now because I feel that I've achieved everything I could achieve in the sport," said Davies.

"I've got a lot out of it and met a lot of people.

"I've won medals all around the world and I feel it is time to move on to the next chapter."

Davies first played table tennis at school and rediscovered the sport at the age of 30 when he started playing again as part of his rehab following a road traffic accident that left him paralysed.

In 2018 he said his career could end due to a council decision over his care.

Davies claimed the amount of care offered meant he could no longer train or compete with the British team.