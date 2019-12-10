Tokyo 2020: 3.1m Paralympic ticket requests made with only 2.3m available

More than two million tickets were sold for the Rio 2016 Paralympics, where Great Britain won 147 medals

More than three million ticket requests have been submitted for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics - with only 2.3m available.

International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons revealed 3.1m ticket requests had been received, with about 600,000 allocated in the first lottery sales earlier this year.

It is three times the demand one year out from the London 2012 Paralympics, which saw a record 2.7m tickets sold.

Parsons said the demand for Tokyo tickets was "unprecedented".

"We have some very good numbers on ticket sales," he added.

"This shows the appetite that Japanese society has for the Games next year."

The second lottery sales will open between 15-29 January before further sales take place in the spring, with the Paralympics taking place from 25 August-6 September.

"It is a positive surprise and it is paying off all the efforts, not only of the IPC but also Tokyo 2020, the levels of government, the media and Japanese society," Parsons added.

For the Olympics, which take place from 24 July-9 August, 3.57m tickets have already been sold across a first and additional ticket lottery.

A total of 7.8m tickets will be available for the Olympics, but organisers told BBC Sport that number will be continually reviewed as seating plans are revised.