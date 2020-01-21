Millie Knight: British visually impaired skier wins World Cup giant slalom gold

Millie Knight won two silvers and a bronze medal at the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympics

Three-time British Paralympic medallist Millie Knight won World Cup gold in the visually impaired giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

Knight and guide Brett Wild won gold in a combined two minutes 5.01 seconds with fellow Briton Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Gary Smith taking bronze.

The win came after Knight, 21, and Wild had taken bronze in the first giant slalom of the competition on Monday.

That was their first World Cup medal in two years.

"I'm absolutely bubbling," Knight said. "I'm so pleased.

"It's been a very long time because I had a major crash in 2017. It took two years to really recover from it.

"Today I'm speechless. I'm over the moon."

Fitzpatrick, who won slalom gold as one of four medals at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics, has now gained six World Cup medals this season with Smith. The pair had won three silvers in Prato Nevoso, Italy, and two bronze medals in Veyzonnaz, Switzerland, earlier this month.

In the men's visually impaired giant slalom on Tuesday, Britain's Neil Simpson and his guide Andrew Simpson took bronze.