Paul Blake: GB's Paralympic and world champion retires age 30

Blake was inducted into the University of Bath Hall of Fame for Sport in 2017

Paralympic and world champion Paul Blake has announced his retirement at the age of 30.

The Bristol-based athlete won four Paralympic medals, culminating in gold in the T36 400m at Rio 2016.

He also captured eight World Championship medals between 2011 and 2019, winning the T36 800m gold three times and also the 400m.

A fixture in British squads since 2011, Blake also won two European silver medals and two bronze.

"I've had an amazing time during my career," said Blake. "There have been plenty of ups and downs, but I can truly say I've enjoyed every step of the way.

"Winning gold in Rio was the highlight of my career. Every Para athlete wants to win a gold medal at the Paralympic Games. I'm pleased that I ran the race properly and came away with the win. It was also Paralympic GB's 50th gold medal of the Games as well so it was a very special moment."

Para Athletics head coach at British Athletics Paula Dunn said: "Paul will start this next chapter in his life knowing he's worked incredibly hard to achieve success in the sport and he should be very proud of his achievements, I know I am proud as head coach.

"He will leave an incredible legacy in Para-athletics in the UK."