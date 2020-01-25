Corie Mapp wins Para-bobsleigh World Cup gold in St Moritz

Corie Mapp lost both legs in an explosion while serving in Afghanistan in 2010

British world number one Corie Mapp won Para-bobsleigh World Cup gold in St Moritz, Switzerland.

The ex-soldier, who became Britain's first European Para-bobsleigh champion in December, clocked a combined two minutes 27.31 seconds in his two runs.

Latvia's Arturs Klots won silver and Italy's Fabrizio Caselli took bronze.

The 41-year-old, who was born in Barbados and served in the Household Cavalry, has won four gold medals from six World Cup races this season.

He was the overall World Cup winner in 2018 and won bronze in 2019.

The Para-bobsleigh World Cup season concludes with double-headers in Lake Placid and Park City in the United States in February.

Racing then returns to Lillehammer in March for the World Championships, when Mapp will be hoping to go one better than the silver medal he won in Lake Placid in 2019.

The sport is not part of the programme for the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing after the International Paralympic Committee said it had failed to meet the criteria for admission.