Para-cycling Track World Championships: Jody Cundy wins kilo gold on opening day

From the section

Cundy is a four-time cycling Paralympic champion

2020 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships Dates: 30 January-2 February Venue: Milton, Canada Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website. Watch live coverage here.

Jody Cundy won Britain's first gold medal of the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Milton, Canada.

The 16-time track world champion, 41, clocked one minute 5.087 seconds to win the C4 kilo title.

Britain won 500m time trial medals through Kadeena Cox, who won silver in the C4 category, and Sarah Storey, who took C5 bronze.

Storey, a nine-time cycling Paralympic champion, has now won 18 track World Championship medals.

Jaco van Gass qualified for the gold medal final in the men's C3 individual pursuit and will compete against Australia's David Nicholas for the title overnight.

In the men's C5 kilo, Jon-Allan Butterworth was fourth, Jon Gildea fifth and Blaine Hunt sixth.