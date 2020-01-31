Para-cycling Track World Championships: Jaco van Gass wins first world title in kilo time trial

Jaco van Gass was reclassified from a C4 cyclist to a C3 in 2019

2020 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships Dates: 30 January-2 February Venue: Milton, Canada

Britain's Jaco van Gass won C3 kilo time trial gold at the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Canada.

The 33-year-old, who was born in South Africa, was crowned world champion for the first time with a winning time of one minute 7.867 seconds.

Russia's Aleksei Obydennov won silver with Spain's Eduardo Santas Asensio taking bronze.

"It's fantastic, I'm a bit speechless," Van Gass said. "It's everything I've worked for for a very long time."

He added: "To finally have a rainbow jersey means the world."

It marks Van Gass' second medal of the championships in Milton after pursuit silver on Thursday. British team-mate Fin Graham was sixth behind him in the kilo.

Elsewhere on day two, Paralympic champions Steve Bate and pilot Adam Duggleby qualified for the gold medal final in the tandem pursuit.

They will race Poland's Marcin Polak and Michal Ladosz, who set a new world record in qualifying, in the final later on Friday night.

In the women's tandem pursuit, Lora Fachie and her pilot Corrine Hall qualified for Friday night's bronze medal final with a time of 3.29.108 - their fastest time since winning Paralympic gold at Rio 2016.

Sam Ruddock finished fourth in the C1 kilo, while Louis Rolfe and Matthew Robertson placed fourth and sixth respectively in the C2 kilo.