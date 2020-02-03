Para-cycling Track World Championships: Jaco van Gass wins two of four GB golds

Jaco van Gass was crowned world champion for the first time on Friday

Jaco van Gass claimed victory in the men's C3 scratch and omnium events as Great Britain won four golds on the final day of the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Canada.

The 33-year-old rode a lap clear to triumph in the scratch, sealing the overall omnium title in the process.

Sophie Thornhill and Helen Scott earned their second gold with victory in the women's tandem sprint.

James Ball and Lewis Stewart then triumphed in the men's final.

Ball and pilot Stewart edged out compatriots Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham in the gold medal race, having narrowly lost to the pair in the tandem time-trial final on Saturday.

After successfully defending their tandem time-trial title on day three, Thornhill and Scott beat Belgium's Griet Hoet and Anneleen Monsieur in straight sprints to become double world champions.

Elsewhere, Louis Rolfe, Jon-Allan Butterworth and 16-time track world champion Jody Cundy won silver for GB in the mixed team sprint final.

They finished in 48.803 seconds as winners China set a world record of 48.096 to take the gold.

Van Gass ended the championships with four medals - including three world titles - having also won C3 kilo time trial gold and pursuit silver earlier in the championships.

Fellow Britons Finlay Graham finished seventh in the C3 scratch, won by Van Gass, while William Bjergfelt finished fourth and Jonathan Gildea seventh in the C5 event.