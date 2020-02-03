British Athletics names 46-strong Paralympic world class programme for 2020

Thomas Young, 19, won T38 100m world silver in Dubai in November

British Athletics has named 46 athletes on its Paralympic world class programme for 2020.

World Championship silver medallists Thomas Young and Derek Rae are among four athletes to be upgraded to the top tier podium level funding, along with Harri Jenkins and Vanessa Wallace.

Twenty athletes who won medals at last year's worlds in Dubai have been included on the programme.

Paralympic champions Libby Clegg, Hannah Cockroft, Jonnie Peacock and Sophie Hahn are among those on the programme.

Clegg - a double Paralympic champion from Rio 2016 - remains on the top tier of funding despite currently taking part in ITV reality show Dancing On Ice.

Five athletes - Anna Nicholson, Lydia Church, Ola Abidogun, Owen Miller and Hannah Taunton - have been award podium potential level funding.

Membership on to the world class programme is based on an athlete's potential to win medals at the Tokyo 2020 or Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Those on podium-level funding have a realistic chance of winning medals at the next Paralympics, while those on podium potential level are tipped for success at subsequent Games.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games take place from 25 August-6 September.

"As we are well into Paralympic year, it is great to announce the 2020 World Class Programme cohort following the late world championships last year," said head coach Paula Dunn.

"Several athletes stepped up last season and have moved up to podium level, which has been thoroughly deserved, while I'm delighted to welcome five athletes to the WCP at podium potential level."