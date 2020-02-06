Coronavirus threat not disrupting Tokyo Paralympics preparation, says IPC

More than 4,000 athletes including Britain's Hannah Cockroft will compete in the 16th Paralympic Games in Tokyo from 25 August to 6 September

The International Paralympic Committee says it is "encouraged and confident" about preparations for the Tokyo Paralympics, despite the threat of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The IPC discussed coronavirus at a meeting in Tokyo and said the disease had not caused any problems yet.

Bosses of the Tokyo Olympics have said they are "seriously concerned" about the impact coronavirus may have.

The Paralympics will take place from 25 August to 6 September.

"The outbreak of coronavirus so far has had minimal impact on Games preparations," said an IPC spokesman.

The IPC says it will follow the lead of the World Health Organisation and monitor the situation carefully over the next few months.

According to the latest figures, the outbreak has killed 565 people and infected 28,018. All but one of the deaths were in China.

"We are encouraged that Tokyo 2020 has established an internal taskforce on what measures may need to be taken should this virus continue into the summer," added the spokesman.

"We are also fully reassured that the relevant Japanese authorities, as well as the WHO, will take all necessary measures to address the ongoing situation.

"What is important now is that we put this outbreak into perspective in terms of cases and try to calm people's fears.

"Fear spreads much faster than any virus and currently, according to the WHO, there are less than 200 reported cases outside of China."

More than 4,000 athletes will come to the Japanese capital to compete in 22 sports at the 16th edition of the Games.