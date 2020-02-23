Para Powerlifting World Cup: Louise Sugden shines as GB top medals table

Sugden won a wheelchair basketball Para World Cup gold in 2011 and Commonwealth heavyweight gold in 2018

Louise Sugden broke the British record twice and took gold as Great Britain topped the medal standings at the Road to Tokyo Para Powerlifting World Cup.

Sugden, 35, a former international wheelchair basketball player, lifted both 123kg and 125kg and sealed gold in the up to 865kg class in Manchester.

Liam McGarry lifted a clean 180kg in round one in the +107kg category and took bronze on his international debut.

Britain finished with four gold, two silver and three bronze medals.