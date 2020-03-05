Tokyo 2020: Paralympics qualification criteria to be reviewed because of coronavirus

The International Paralympic Comittee says the Games are going ahead as planned

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) says qualification criteria for Tokyo 2020 is "being reviewed" because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

A number of pre-qualification events have been cancelled because of the virus but the IPC says the Games "are going as ahead as planned".

The Paralympics are scheduled to take place from 25 August-6 September.

There have been more than 90,000 cases of the virus in 87 countries.

The IPC said the restrictions imposed by local authorities and an unwillingness to travel had led to the cancellation or postponement of "several Para-sport events" throughout March and April.

All international federations impacted by the cancellations are "looking at possible solutions".

The committee added they were "keeping a close eye on the impact of coronavirus" and were "in regular dialogue with the World Health Organization (WHO), the IOC and our own Medical Committee" on the matter.