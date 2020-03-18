Miller is one of Britain's most experienced Paralympians

British Paralympian Stephen Miller has criticised the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government for their failure to consider alternatives to Tokyo 2020.

The Olympics and Paralympics are still scheduled to take place despite the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Miller is the lead of the World Para-Athlete Advisory group.

"There are no other plans apart from Plan A - which is for the games to run this summer," he wrote in a blog. external-link

"To have not even considered a Plan B in the event of postponement or cancellation is a bit surreal to me and shows a lack of foresight, responsibility and leadership.

"It's impossible to have definitive solutions while the crisis is still escalating and evolving but I think the authorities should be prepared for all eventualities.

"It's like the IOC and Japanese government have their heads in the sand and don't want to comprehend something that is unthinkable to them."

Olympic organisers have warned "no solution will be ideal" in preparing for the Games after being accused of putting athletes "in danger".

Miller, 39, who has won three golds, a silver and a bronze in the club throw event, is in training for Tokyo.

But he also warned that there would be problems around qualification and classification for the Games, which are due to begin on 25 August, 16 days after the Olympics finish.

Baker is hoping to make it to a third Paralympics

Fellow Paralympian Natasha Baker, a five-time Para-dressage gold medallist told BBC Sport that it would be better if both Olympics and Paralympics were postponed to give everyone time to prepare.

"Everybody is going to be in the same boat, if the Paralympics do go ahead we are all going to be going into a very unknown situation where we have all had really, really awful preparation time," she said.

"So that could be an interesting Games if it does go ahead but I think to give everybody a really fair chance I think it would be better if it was postponed."

GB boccia player Claire Taggart, who is a wheelchair user, is currently self-isolating at her home in Northern Ireland.

She has dystonia, a condition that contracts muscles in her body forcing them into fixed abnormal positions.

"The whole boccia team is in the same situation," she said. "We talk regularly and text and we are taking part in team challenges via text and having coaching sessions via Skype.

"I'm trying to do as much as I can in the house and not let it restrict me.

"My main focus at the moment is on training to make sure whenever the Games happen I have the best performance I can. We are all trying to continue as normal."