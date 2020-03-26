Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Sophie Hahn won three golds for Britain at the last Europeans

June’s World Para Athletics European Championships have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was due to be held in Bydgoszcz, Poland from 2-7 June.

Around 600 athletes were due to compete, including a team from Great Britain.

The organisers and World Para Athletics said the decision was made “to safeguard the health of the athletes and all those involved in the competition”.

The statement went on: “Both organisations expressed the desire to maintain the European Championships on the 2020 calendar, but will continue to monitor the situation and work together with stakeholders to identify a mutually appropriate alternative date.”

GB were second in the medal table at the 2018 Europeans in Berlin with 50 medals, including 20 golds.