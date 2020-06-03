Bethany Firth won three gold medals at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio

The last time Bethany Firth was in a pool, an actual swimming pool, not the inflatable 10 foot paddling version in her parents' back garden, was back in March.

Those gold medal winning moments at the Paralympics in London and Rio must seem a long time ago.

Normally Bethany would have nine swim sessions a week, three in the gym and another two doing yoga and now, held in place by a rope tied to the garden fence, she is trying to make the most of being in lockdown.

"I've actually found it very beneficial, just being able to mirror my stroke - the one thing me and my coach Nelson Lindsay were most worried about during lockdown was me losing the feel for it," said the 24-year-old from Co Down.

"You can obviously do a lot of strength and conditioning work but nothing is the same as being in the water. We came up this idea of using the pool, it's challenging some days because it's absolutely freezing, it's basically a big, cold puddle in the back garden but it's doing the job."

Bethany's mum takes a video of her 'swimming' and sends it her coach Nelson Lindsay for feedback.

Unique times

The duo have been together practically every day for the entirety of Bethany's career and her success at Paralympic, World and European level, so being apart this long is a unique experience.

"Nelson can monitor my heart rate and stroke rate because of a watch that I wear while I'm in the pool and he can also then send back a video analysis from the clips we send him. It's strange but hopefully he'll soon be able to come and watch me in the garden."

Bethany also benefits from her backroom teams at the Sport NI Sports Institute and GB Swimming, who have also been monitoring her progress remotely.

"The Sports Institute of Northern Ireland have been so good to me. They send me a weekly timeline of when I'm to do my gym work and when I'm to do my physio sessions and also use the pool.

"They plan out every hour of the day for me and then maybe a couple of times a week they'll call in and watch me and make sure everything is going ok," she explains.

"As long as you're honest with them and admit if you're having a bad day they will always help you out and they also give me things to do like cycling that is a bit out of my comfort zone.

Bethany Firth won two gold medals at the World Para-swimming Championships last year

"Obviously for me being in the pool feels natural and I don't really have to think about it but some of these other exercises are very challenging, just to learn them and try to do them. GB swimming have been very supportive as well.

"I don't think I've spent any longer than two weeks out of the pool before and they've been very helpful in making sure our mental health is taken care off and that we are being very positive."

Away from training Bethany has been trying her hand at some DIY around the house, to differing results at times, and enjoying family time and playing with her dog Russell. As far as box sets are concerned she laughs when admitting to being "into criminal stuff and lots of murder, which probably isn't the best".

But for the sociably friendly swimmer, being confined to home has been tough.

Right attitude

"I love training at my club and I love being up at the Institute surrounded by so many great athletes with similar mindsets.

"It really pushes you towards your goal being surrounded by these people. Just being at home and being by yourself has been hard but hopefully soon we'll all be back together. I can't wait to be back in the pool. I just want to be able to swim."

Bethany's goal is to add to her Paralympic medal collection and that dream now has to wait a year, but she believes the Paralympics in 2021 in Tokyo will be very special.

"At the time the postponement was very frustrating because this has been you goal and you've built everything in your life around working towards it.

"However, moving it to next year was the best decision they could have come with given the current situation and I was so happy they didn't decide to cancel the Games.