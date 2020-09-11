Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Grace Clough (left) celebrates with her team-mates after winning gold in Rio

Paralympic gold medallist and four-time world champion Grace Clough has retired from international rowing.

The 28-year-old from Sheffield is returning to university to train as a secondary school PE teacher.

Clough, who suffered nerve damage to her shoulder during birth, joined the British Para-rowing squad in 2013.

As well as being part of the mixed coxed four who won gold in Rio in 2016, she also won world titles in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

"I've had an incredible journey - from coming into rowing as someone who had no idea which way to sit in a boat to becoming Paralympic champion in two-and-a-half years," she said.

"I step away from the sport having achieved more than I ever thought possible.

"The highlight of my rowing career has to be that golden day in Rio where GB won a medal in every boat class.

"It was an incredible feeling to be part of such a dominant team of athletes and support staff, with everyone working towards one goal and it all coming together on the day.

"We had so many friends and family there and just seeing everyone so happy and celebrating the achievement felt amazing."