Cockroft is a five-time Paralympic champion and 12-time world champion

Hannah Cockroft beat four of her own world record times at the British Wheelchair Athletic Association Grand Prix at Stoke Mandeville.

The five-time Paralympic champion set new best times in the T34 100m (16.71 seconds), 200m (30.09secs), 400m (55.98secs) and 800m (one minute 49.85secs).

However, her times will not stand as new world records because the event was not sanctioned by World Para-Athletics.

"There was no pressure," she said.

"No expectations. It was all about going out there and doing what we love to do."

Last weekend would have marked the end of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, now re-arranged for 2021.

Cockroft built a gym in her garage to train in during lockdown to "really commit" and "eliminate any excuses" in her preparation for the postponed Games.

"That's it for me this year. I have no more races, so I'll be taking a week off now," she said.

"Everything is still unknown - we didn't know if we would get any of these races in over the last few weeks.

"No-one has ever had this situation before - no-one has had to train during a pandemic or lockdown before.

"Everyone on the track today will have been in the same situation, guessing over the last few months - should I be training, should I be resting, should I be sprinting or doing long distance?

"We are just glad the things we chose were the right ones, thankfully."