Jordanne Whiley (right) and Yui Kamiji last won the US Open doubles title together in 2014

Britain's Jordanne Whiley and her Japanese partner Yui Kamiji won their 11th Grand Slam title together with victory in the US Open women's wheelchair doubles.

The pair beat Dutch top seeds Marjolein Buis and Diede de Groot 6-3 6-3.

Whiley and Kamiji's previous Flushing Meadows doubles title was in 2014.

Whiley's compatriot Alfie Hewett, 22, could not add to his men's wheelchair doubles title when he was beaten in the singles final.

Hewett, who won alongside Gordon Reid on Saturday, had been going for his third US Open singles title in a row but he lost 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-3) to top seed Shingo Kunieda of Japan.

As well as their US Open successes, Whiley, 28, and Kamiji, 26, have won three Australian Opens, two French Opens and four Wimbledon titles together.