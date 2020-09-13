Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Britain's Jordanne Whiley (right) and Japan's Yui Kamiji (left) won their 11th Grand Slam title as doubles partners with victory in the US Open on Sunday

Britain's Jordanne Whiley says "player and tournament sponsorship" is the key to developing wheelchair tennis.

Whiley, who won the US Open women's doubles title with Japanese partner Yui Kamiji on Sunday, says some players are "earning half as much as others".

The 28-year-old also revealed that her fourth Paralympics in Toyko next summer would be her last.

"There is a big gap in the earnings of Grand Slam players and those on the ITF tour," Whiley told BBC Radio 4.

Asked if wheelchair tennis players could earn enough money for a career, Whiley said: "Absolutely, if you are competing at the Grand Slams consistently.

"There are 20 people who are full time and making a decent living and that is where I think it needs to change so more people can do that."

However, the Birmingham-born player said the tournament organisers at the US Open "did a really great job".

"We have each had our own private suite with food and drink on demand," she added. "Everything has been spotless and everyone is abiding by the rules. I cannot fault it."

The 12-time Grand Slam winner also confirmed next summer's Tokyo Paralympics would be her final event because of her desire "to expand our family".

"I have done this for 20-odd years of my life and I think it's time for a new chapter," she said.