French Open 2020: Britain's Alfie Hewett into wheelchair men's singles semi-finals

Alfie Hewett
Hewett has won three Grand Slam singles titles, including the French Open

Former French Open champion Alfie Hewett progressed to the semi-finals of the men's wheelchair singles with a straight-set win over Stephane Houdet.

The Briton, winner in 2017, came through 7-5 6-3 against the Frenchman.

However, Gordon Reid was knocked out when he lost 6-3 6-3 to Argentine second seed Gustavo Fernandez in one hour and 22 minutes at Roland Garros.

In the women's singles, Jordanne Whiley was defeated 6-3 0-6 6-1 by Dutch top seed Diede de Groot.

