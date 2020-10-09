Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Reid (right) has also won the French Open doubles competition twice with Kunieda

Britain's Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett completed a clean sweep of men's wheelchair doubles Grand Slam titles in 2020 by winning the French Open.

The pair beat defending champions Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda on a match tie-break, winning 7-6 (7-4) 1-6 10-3 in Paris.

It is their third Grand Slam win this year after victory at the US Open last month and in January's Australian Open.

Wimbledon did not take place in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The win gives Reid and Hewett a ninth Grand Slam title as a pair but is the partnership's first victory at Roland Garros.

"It has been an incredible year for us," Reid, 29, said.

"We have won every tournament we have played as a doubles team. We are really proud of it because we have put a lot of work in back home."

Hewett, 22, will bid for a fourth singles Grand Slam title in Saturday's final against Belgian Joachim Gerard.

Jordanne Whiley is also chasing her third Grand Slam doubles title of the year alongside Japan's Yui Kamiji.

Briton Andy Lapthorne plays in the men's quad doubles final later on Friday and the singles final on Saturday.