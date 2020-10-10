Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Britain's Alfie Hewett won his second title of the 2020 French Open by beating Belgium's Joachim Gerard in the wheelchair men's singles final.

Hewett, who won the doubles event with Gordon Reid on Friday, won 6-4 4-6 6-3 to seal his fourth singles Grand Slam.

He trailed 3-1 in the decider, received treatment for a left shoulder issue but returned take the next five games.

It is the second time he has won the singles title at Roland Garros and his 13th Slam win in singles and doubles.

"I hope to get a good pizza in tonight to celebrate," Hewett said.

"It's amazing to come here today and get the double. Me and my left shoulder are ready for a break."

As Hewett served for the match there was a lengthy delay at 15-15 because of an mechanical issue with Gerard's chair.

When play resumed Hewett won the next three points to complete the win in two hours 36 minutes.

