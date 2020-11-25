Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Millie Knight (second left) and her guide Brett Wild (left) with Menna Fitzpatrick (right) and her guide Jennifer Kehoe (second right) after they won medals at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Paralympics

The World Para Snow Sports Championships in Norway, have been postponed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first joint World Championships for Para-alpine skiing, Para-biathlon, Para-cross country and Para-snowboard were scheduled to take place in Lillehammer from 7-20 February 2021.

They will now take place in early January 2022, the same year as the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

The rescheduled World Championships will retain the name Lillehammer 2021.

They will be the largest Para-sport event in Norway since the Winter Paralympics in Lillehammer in 1994, and are set to host 750 participants from over 30 nations and 700 volunteers.